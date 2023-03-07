SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old Carthage man died in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Calvin Richard Lester Jr. was shot in the parking lot of Fat Juniors Grill at 4900 Womack Road in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead on scene.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The incident did not involve employees or owners of the restaurant. The business was not open at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a dark, possibly black, four-door Toyota Camry with front-end damage that was being driven by an unknown male.