Man shot multiple times in front of Tarboro Subway, police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in front of the Subway in Tarboro Thursday night, according to police.

According to a news release, the Tarboro 911 Center received a call regarding an individual having been shot in front of the Subway restaurant located at 1108 Western Blvd.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a suspect who then tried to escape.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, police located a male nearby suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The male victim was treated at the scene, then transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for further treatment, police said.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that this was not a random act and is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

