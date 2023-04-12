ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a shooting said he was also robbed in Rocky Mount early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, 36-year-old Audray Wilkes was shot multiple times in the area of Gwen and Amos streets, according to a release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Wilkes was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Wilkes reported he was robbed during the shooting, though police did not say how much or what circumstances would have led to him being robbed.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or you can send in a tip by texting RMPOL and your message to 274637).