OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff is asking anyone with information about a shooting to come forward.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said deputies were called to a shooting in the area of Smith Road in Oxford.

When they arrived, they said they found Antonio Thorpe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Granville County Crime Stoppers or 911.

The sheriff said this information can be provided anonymously.