ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was shot during an altercation near the South Rocky Mount Community Center on Thursday.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the South Rocky Mount Community Center for a 21-year-old man who was injured by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation found there was a dispute between the victim and other parties, which started at the Rolling Meadows apartment complex, police said.

The dispute between the victim and others escalated and they moved to a grassy area outside of the community center. The two parties exchanged gunfire and the victim was struck during the exchange. He suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his ankle, police said.

Evidence technicians and investigators with RMPD responded to the scene. This case is currently under investigation.

Rocky Mount police said this does not appear to be a random incident and there is not a threat to the public.