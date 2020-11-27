Man shot outside Roanoke Rapids hotel, suspect on the run, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a convicted felon in connection with a shooting that occurred in a hotel parking lot Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the Baymont Inn and Suites at approximately 5:04 a.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim lying between two vehicles with what was believed to be a gunshot wound to his upper thing, police said.

Officers at the scene were told of a potential suspect vehicle description and gave it to other units working in the area, according to the release. Master Officer J. Spragins located the suspect vehicle near a home in the 100-block of Hamilton Street. A man ran from Spragins when he got to the home, police said.

The man that ran from the home has not been located at this time. Police said a suspect has been identified in the shooting – Tayvon Moody, 29, of Roanoke Rapids.

Moody now has outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges of assault inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting remains under investigation and authorities said more charges could be coming.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injury.

If you have any information in regards to this shooting or the whereabouts of Tayvon Moody, contact Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810 or contact Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

