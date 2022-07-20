FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday.

Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Fayetteville police said responding officers found a man in the apartment complex’s parking lot “suffering from gunshot wound(s).”

Tony Ray Parker, 64, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police said his next of kin have been notified.

The other individuals involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are cooperating with police, Fayetteville police said.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).