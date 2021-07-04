Man shot when officer’s gun discharges during arrest after car chase, Tarboro police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot when a police officer’s gun discharged while trying to take the man in custody following a car chase in Tarboro Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident first began around 9:45 a.m. when Tarboro police and Edgecombe County deputies had a traffic safety checking station near Edgecombe Community College, according to a news release from Tarboro police.

“While doing so an individual approached and officers detected an odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle,” the release said.

As the driver was talking with officers, he fled and a car chase began involving Tarboro police, the news release said.

The chase ended when the suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle.

The driver then ran from the scene with officers chasing him on foot, the news release said.

Soon, a Tarboro police officer “engaged the fleeing driver while he was still running and attempted to” apprehend him, the news release said.

“During this time, the officer’s firearm discharged causing a non-life-threatening injury to the driver,” police said in the news release.

Christopher Tervon Harris, 30, was taken to Vidant Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said. The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was also treated and released.

He was then charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, and careless and reckless driving.

Harris was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, which is standard for a shooting incident, police said.

“Since a firearm discharged during this interaction the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the incident, which is standard protocol,” the news release said.