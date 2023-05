BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Daniel Andre Williams was shot while he was driving on Sandefer Road in the Bunnlevel community.

They said he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No information was provided about any suspects.

Deputies continue to investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.