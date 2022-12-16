TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school.

Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Since July, controlled buys of crack have been made from Bridgers. Several of these buys were within 1,000 feet of Pattillo Middle School in Tarboro, the sheriff’s office said.

Bridgers has an extensive record of charges for selling and delivering cocaine — dating back as far as 1989.

Bridgers was charged Thursday with the following, stemming from the current investigation:

Two counts sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/daycare

Bridgers was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $10,000 unsecured bond. His first court appearance was Friday morning.