Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Halifax County shooting, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a suspect after two people were shot and one later died in Halifax County Friday.

The shootings were reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Colonial Drive, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports said that two people were shot in the chest, deputies said.

“Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the victims had left the area in a vehicle which was later discovered at Zoo Road and Colonial Drive,” the news release said.

The victims were later taken to Vidant North and were listed in critical condition.

Jose Andres Gayton, 27, of Texas later died, the news release said.

Deputies said that Samuel “Sammy” Milton Massey, 44, of Roanoke Rapids is sought in the shootings.

Massey fled driving a gold 2003 Toyota Camry with a North Carolina license plate of JBY 9488, the news release said.

Massey is facing murder and attempted murder charges, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Massey’s location should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-8201, deputies said.