RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a stabbing that happened at a home in Raeford on Friday morning.

Around 2:06 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Quail Drive, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the victim, 32-year-old Rakeem Dillard, and began rendering life-saving techniques to him on the kitchen floor until EMS arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Dillard was transported by EMS to Cape Fear Main in Fayetteville for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives arrested 48-year-old Linda Roper and charged her with attempted first-degree murder.

She was transported to the Hoke County Jail and was given a $250,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is Monday.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has more information pertaining to this incident, contact Detective Hoskins at the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.