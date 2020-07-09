Man stabbed to death following fight at Roanoke Rapids barbershop

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death amid a fight that began at a Roanoke Rapids barbershop Wednesday evening, police said.

A 911 call was made around 7:10 p.m. reporting a disturbance at the Tight Edge Barber Shop in the Forest Hills Shopping Center, according to Police Chief Bobby Martin.

The caller reported someone needing medical assistance.

Tyrone Price (RRPD)

When Roanoke Rapids officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Jerome Peters, lying in the parking lot. The man was bleeding from his “upper body,” police said.

Officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures but Peters died at the scene.

An investigation revealed a fight involving weapons broke out in the barbershop but was later broken up.

A short time later, a second fight began in the parking lot outside the barbershop.

Peters was fatally stabbed in that altercation, police said.

Tyrone Price, 49, of Roanoke Rapids was detained at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

He received a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.