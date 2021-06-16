Man stabs parents in Rocky Mount hospital parking lot after being discharged, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Louisburg man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing his parents in a hospital parking lot on Monday night, according to Rocky Mount police.

The double-stabbing occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Nash UNC Health Care after the suspect, Scottie Alston, 48, was discharged from the hospital and picked up by his father and stepmother, police said.

According to authorities, Alston attacked his father and stepmother with a knife, stabbing them both.

Alston’s father was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition due to a “severe laceration to his neck,” police said. He has since been discharged from the hospital. His stepmother was treated at Nash UNC for non-life threatening lacerations.

Alston was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and is being held in the Nash County Detention Facility.

Police said there’s no picture of Alston available.