RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person who broke into a convenience store and stole tobacco products and cash.

The break-in happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the 401 E-Mart at 2130 U.S. 401 Business, the sheriff’s office said.

Security video shows a white male wearing a red shirt and red pants with white Crocs shoes and a black cloth face covering. In one photo, the man appeared to have taken his red shirt off and put it on his head.

The thief fled on foot from the area.

Please contact Det. Shipp you have any additional information at (910) 875-5111.