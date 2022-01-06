Man steals Frito-Lay truck in Dunn, drives 80+ miles before crashing, getting arrested, police say

PepsiCo Inc. Frito Lay branding is seen on the back of a delivery truck outside a distribution facility in Louisville, Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who was caught shoplifting at a Carlie C’s IGA store in Dunn fled the store by stealing a Frito-Lay box truck on Saturday.

According to Dunn police, officers responded to the grocery store around 8:20 a.m. in reference to the theft of a box truck. The suspect, police said, had been caught shoplifting by the store’s manager, Chris Starling, before he stole the truck and fled.

A broadcast issue for law enforcement, or BOLO, was issued and the truck was spotted in Johnston County, leading the local sheriff’s office and highway patrol to enter pursuit.

Arrik Schmidt, 28, led deputies nearly 80 miles through Johnston County and into Halifax County, before crashing the truck.

After crashing, Schmidt was taken into custody.

He is currently facing multiple charges from three different agencies:

Dunn police: Larceny of a motor vehicle

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office: Operating a motor vehicle while fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle

North Carolina State Highway Patrol: Operating a motor vehicle while fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving with a license revoked

Schmidt is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.