Man stole passports, phones, more from Nash County migrant worker camps, deputies say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies from Nash and Franklin counties worked together to arrest a man suspected of stealing passports, phones, and more from migrant camps, a news release said Tuesday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Oct. 26 after three separate breaking and entering reports at migrant worker camps in the area. Victims said suitcases, clothes, identification documents, tools, phones, and money had been stolen, the Nash County release said.

On Monday, Nash County investigators learned the suspect, Jose Antonio Linares Mojica, was frequenting a residence on Hickory Rock Road in Louisburg. A search of the residence conducted by the two sheriff’s offices found more than 30 suitcases, paperwork from the victims’ employers, several passports belonging to victims, more than 30 phones, hand tools, and clothing, the release said.

Linares Mojica was charged with 14 counts each of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was being held on a $150,000 bond.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to file additional charges.