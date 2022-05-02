ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Roanoke Rapids said they are looking for a man who stole a customer’s wallet from a store counter late last month.

The incident happened just before 1:15 p.m. on April 24 at a business in the Premier Boulevard area, according to a news release from Roanoke Rapids police.

“The suspect pictured stole another customer’s wallet that was briefly left on the register’s counter and exited the store without returning it,” the news release said.

Police said they are trying to identify the man involved.

Two photos of the incident were released by police Monday. The photos appear to indicate the incident happened at a Dollar Tree store.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids police.

Officials said anyone with information about the person is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.