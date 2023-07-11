MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A car chase from one North Carolina county into another ended with an arrest when a K-9 barked at the suspect who had fled on foot, officials said.

The chase began early Tuesday evening in Pitt County, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase entered Edgecombe County and ended with the suspect jumping out of the car and running on foot, deputies said.

Corporal Colbert and K-9 Marco. Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The foot chase took place in the area of Old Market Road, just north of the town of Fountain and just south of Macclesfield, the news release said.

“The driver, Mr. Israel Williams, was tracked and apprehended after he heard K-9 Marco nicely ‘speaking’ to him,” officials said in the news release.

They added, “As a wise decision, Mr. Williams quickly surrendered and was turned over to Pitt County.”