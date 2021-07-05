Man swimming with friends drowns at Jordan Lake, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man drowned Monday night at Jordan Lake in Chatham County, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 7 p.m. The man was swimming with friends near Parkers Creek Beach Road when he went under.

His friends were looking for him when they saw him come back up, but he went back underwater and did not resurface, according to Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene about 20 minutes after 911 was called. It took them about 15 minutes to find his body at 7:51 p.m., Hall said.

The victim has not been identified.

Emergency crews are waiting on the county medical examiner to arrive.

Chatham County EMS, the sheriff’s office, and Chatham County Fire are all assisting.