Man taken to hospital after Christmas Day shooting in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot mid-morning on Christmas Day in a Rocky Mount neighborhood, police say.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dreaver Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot, the news release said.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment. Police did not indicate how serious the man’s injuries are.

The shooting took place in the Meadowbrook neighborhood, which is in east Rocky Mount near U.S. 64 and Springfield Road.

Police said detectives are “actively investigating the events that led up to the shooting.”

There was no word about a possible suspect.

Police said that anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.