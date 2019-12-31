Man tased after throwing sword at Sampson County deputies, sheriff’s office says

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sampson County man threw a sword at deputies before being tased in Autryville on Sunday.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Autryville Road where they encountered Donnie Davis, who was armed with a sword, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Davis, 54, threw the sword at deputies and verbally threatening the officers, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies used a stun gun on Davis before they took him into custody.
Davis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer and communicating threats.
He’s being held under a $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court January 10.
The type of sword wielded by Davis was not immediately available.
