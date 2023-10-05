WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a teen have been charged in a robbery of a bank in Wilson.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Wilson officers were sent to a bank robbery at the Southern Bank located at 1701 Forest Hills Road.

When officers arrived, bank employees told them that the suspects came into the bank and demanded money. One of the suspects indicated that he was armed during the incident, however, no firearm was seen, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. During the investigation, bank employees were able to provide officers with a description of the suspects.

As additional officers were responding, a traffic stop was conducted on the possible suspect vehicle, police said.

The driver, Rosivelt Lopes, 32, of Elm City, was identified as one of the suspects and taken into custody.

The second suspect, Kyle McMikle, 19, of Wallace, was taken into custody while walking on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road.

They were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given no bond.

In addition, Lopes is wanted in Rhode Island and was served on his fugitive warrant.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.