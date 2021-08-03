Man, teenage girl dead in murder-suicide in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police responding to a possible burglary last week in Wilson found a man and a teenage girl dead from a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

On Thursday just after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a possible burglary along the 200 block of Canal Street NE in Wilson. They arrived to find an open window and two people dead inside the residence, the release said.

Officers determined that 38-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez killed 16-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez Vargas, then killed himself, police said.

“The Wilson Police Department is still actively investigating this case,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 252-399-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.