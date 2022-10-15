ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies.

Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.

The caller said the man was threatening to “shoot and kill” them.

The man then fled in a green Dodge Durango while deputies were on their way to the scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A they got closer, deputies said they saw a vehicle fitting that description leaving the area and stopped the car to find 30-year-old Anthony Bacar Benjamin, of Gaston.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

They searched his car and found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun hidden between the driver’s seat and center console.

Benjamin was arrested and charged with:

Attempted breaking and/or entering with the intent to terrorize

Carrying concealed gun

Communicating threats

He received a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.