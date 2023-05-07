SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Increased patrols by Scotland Neck police led to the arrest of a man who tossed a gun during a chase last week, officials said.

The incident took place at “the projects” along N.C. 903 on May 1, according to a news release from the Scotland Neck Police Department.

Police said they received reports of “suspicious activity” in the “problem areas” and started heavily patrolling.

Several arrests were made during the crackdown in the area, according to police.

Photo courtesy: Scotland Neck Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Scotland Neck Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Scotland Neck Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Scotland Neck Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Scotland Neck Police Dept.

In one case, one man “decided to flee on foot from the officers as they attempted to investigate the suspicious activity,” police said.

Police said a suspect threw an AR-15-style rifle while they were chasing him.

Nasid Boddie of Scotland Neck was charged in the incident, according to police. He was held under a $2,500 bond.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the patrols.