ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a few days before a man pointed a gun at a person inside the Roanoke Rapids Walmart, a man tried to steal several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the same store, police said.

The gun-pointing incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 28 and officers said Antwan Harvey pointed the gun. Warrants were issued for his arrest.

A few days earlier, on May 19 at 7 p.m., Roanoke Rapids police were called about a man entering the Walmart.

The man tried to rob the Walmart of “several thousand dollars worth of merchandise,” Roanoke Rapids police said in a news release Friday.

Photos by Walmart’s surveillance system of the man and his SUV were released by police Friday.

Officers said anyone with information about the man’s identity should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.