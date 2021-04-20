Man turns himself in after deadly shooting at Wilson park, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man turned himself in Tuesday after a man was murdered at a Wilson park Sunday afternoon, police said.

David L. Alston, 42, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas J. Ellis, 25. He was given no bond.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an escort to remove belongings along the 800 block of Gay Street. While responding, dispatch told officers that multiple people were fighting at the location, a news release said.

Officers arrived to find Ellis shot dead at the Pender Street Park, which is nearby.

No additional information was released. Anyone with information should contact Wilson police at 252-399-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.