Man turns himself in days after person shot in the leg in Hoke County home, sheriff says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawn Antonio Davis. (Courtesy of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man turned himself in to authorities days after a man was shot in the leg in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

On July 14, deputies responded to a shooting along the 100 block of Lucy Lane. They arrived to find the victim, who was in his home. He had been shot in the leg, a news release said.

Then, on Tuesday, Shawn Antonio Davis turned himself in to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis was booked into the Hoke County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

No information was available on a motive for the shooting or the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories