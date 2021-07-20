Man turns himself in days after person shot in the leg in Hoke County home, sheriff says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man turned himself in to authorities days after a man was shot in the leg in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

On July 14, deputies responded to a shooting along the 100 block of Lucy Lane. They arrived to find the victim, who was in his home. He had been shot in the leg, a news release said.

Then, on Tuesday, Shawn Antonio Davis turned himself in to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis was booked into the Hoke County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

No information was available on a motive for the shooting or the victim’s condition.