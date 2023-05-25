HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man turned himself in Tuesday after hitting a pedestrian with his car in April, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Gasper, 22, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On April 21, deputies responded to a person struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Audubon Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital. Gasper was still on the scene when officers arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Detective Annette C. Gooselin at (910)-875-5111.