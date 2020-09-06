Man used shotgun, fired at cars along I-95 in NC shootings that wounded 2, Nash County sheriff says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man began firing a sawed-off shotgun from his truck soon after he arrived in North Carolina on Interstate 95 Saturday afternoon — before he was chased through the state and was caught when the chase ended in a crash in Virginia, officials say.

The incident that started just after 6 p.m. injured two motorists, who were hit by gunfire or debris from gunshots, and a Nash County deputy who wrecked during the chase that ended in Emporia, Virgina.

One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. A person hit by glass and debris from gunfire was treated at Halifax Memorial Hospital.

The deputy is at home recovering, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield of Ladson, South Carolina, was traveling on I-95 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he started firing at other cars in Robeson County, North Carolina — just 11 miles north of the state line, according to Stone.

More gunfire from the truck was reported in Nash County and a chase began through North Carolina counties and into Virginia. The chase hit speeds of at least 110 mph, Stone said.

Stone said Dangerfield, 34, appeared impaired and would likely face DWI charges and that alcohol was found in his truck. Several shotgun shells were also found in the truck, Stone said.

Robeson County deputies were first alerted about the gunfire near Rowland, but Nash County deputies became involved after shots from Dangerfield became more frequent as the suspect headed north on I-95, Stone said.

Dangerfield will likely face charges of reckless driving and several counts of assault of a deadly weapon, according to Stone.

He is currently being guarded by authorities while he recovers from injuries at the Virginia Medical Center in Richmond, Stone said.

