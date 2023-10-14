Photo from Rocky Mount Police Dept.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are searching for the suspect in a broad-daylight stabbing at a convenience store Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at Mike’s Food Mart at 1367 W. Raleigh Blvd., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man at the Texaco Food Mart across the street from Mike’s Food Mart, the news release said.

The victim had stab wounds and was taken to UNC Nash for treatment, police said.

Police investigated and learned the victim and the suspect had “a verbal interaction” before the stabbing.

The victim said he did not know the suspect and he did not cooperate with a description or efforts to ID the suspect, police said. The victim was at the hospital and listed as stable on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon, police released a photo of the suspect in the incident.

officer said Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.