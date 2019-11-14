Man wanted after stealing rings from Mebane Kay Jewelry, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Kay Jewelry store in Mebane, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the Kay Jewelry at 4000 Arrowhead Blvd. around 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday. They were advised that the employees were locked inside a back room, the release said.

Witnesses said a man walked into the business and acted as if he was window shopping. After walking around display cases, he bashed one with a hammer and stole an unknown number of rings.

He then left the store on foot. It wasn’t clear which way he headed from there, police said.

The man was wearing a gray pull-over jacket and a hat with an unknown logo on it. No one was hurt during the incident. No weapons were used other than the hammer used to hit the display case, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mebane Police Department at 919-563-9031 or CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.





