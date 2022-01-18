Man wanted for 5 years on child sex charges taken into custody in Harnett County

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted on child sex charges has been taken into custody after eluding authorities for nearly five years, Sampon County sheriff’s deputies say.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Arturo Torres-Pindea is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, crimes against nature and indecent liberties with a child, and is being held on $1.15 million bond.

Deputies say a complaint was filed in May 2017 regarding sexual misconduct involving Torres-Pindea and three children.

Investigators say they had enough probable cause to obtain a warrant, but he evaded authorities until deputies learned he was in Harnett County.

Deputies say they worked with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office to bring him into custody on fugitive warrants inside that county.

They say Torres-Pindea also has warrants pending in other counties. His age and town of residence were not immediately available.