OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for assault out of Colorado was arrested in Granville County on Monday, according to Sheriff Robert D. Fountain.

Between 6:30 and 7 a.m., the sheriff said deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation attempted to serve a high-risk warrant to a man in a home on Enon Road who was wanted out of Douglas County, Colorado, for assault.

He said the man would not make contact with deputies, so law enforcement escalated and made entry into the home.

Deputies and the SBI used non-lethal weapons to find and arrest the man inside the home, according to the sheriff.

He said the man’s girlfriend was also in the home and was not hurt during the incident.

The man was placed in the Granville County Jail without bond before sending him back to Colorado, Sheriff Fountain told CBS 17.

He said the man’s name will be available at a later time.