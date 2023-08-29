YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man that they say frequents the Youngsville area.

Officers said Javian Alexander Guillermo is wanted out of Chatham County for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Javian Alexander Guillermo (Youngsville Police Department)

He is known to frequent the area of Hampton Lane in Youngsville, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

The area is in the northeastern part of Youngsville in a neighborhood off of Park Avenue.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Anyone who knows about Guillermo’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin County Communications at 919-496-2511 or the Youngsville Police Department at 919-556-0500.