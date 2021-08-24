Man wanted for hitting Rocky Mount police officer with his car while fleeing traffic stop

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are looking for a man accused of hitting an officer with his car while fleeing a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, a news release said.

The officer, who was not identified, conducted a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The officer was standing next to the car “in the performance of his duties” when the man accelerated, striking the officer with the car, the news release said.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Cooper. He is wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and fail to stop at a red light.

“The men and women of the Rocky Mount Police Department are dedicated to creating a safe city while upholding the laws of North Carolina, and while each officer accepts the dangers of this profession, ensuring the safety of all RMPD employees is a priority,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell.

Anyone who knows where Cooper may be is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.