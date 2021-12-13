Man wanted for killing 2 arrested in Sampson County, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man wanted for killing two people in Alamance County was arrested in Clinton on Sunday, the local sheriff’s office said.

Alfonza McDuffie, 45, of La Grange is charged with killing Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding in Alamance County on Sunday, and then stealing Wright’s Volkswagen Passat.

The motive behind the killings was not released.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned McDuffie could be at a residence on Dogwood Acres Lane in Clinton.

Deputies, along with officers from the Clinton Police Department, responded and took McDuffie into custody without incident.

He was then transferred to the custody of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information on the killings Monday afternoon during a press conference.