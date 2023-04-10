SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police reached out to the public Monday to ask if anyone recognized a man suspected of larceny.

Officers are trying to identify a man they said committed larceny at the Kohl’s at 190 Brucewood Road.

They are also trying to identify a car the man was seen standing beside.

The police department shared a photo of the suspect and the car.

(Southern Pines Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department dispatch center at 910-692-7031 and ask for Investigator Lowery.