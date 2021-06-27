Auto shop owner wanted in death of Wake Forest mom arrested in Missouri, deputies say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– An auto shop owner who was wanted for murder in the death of his former employee has been arrested in Missouri, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Bradley Morris Hines, 45, of Cary was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a short chase in Jefferson, Missouri.

Hines was taken into custody without incident, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday, Heather Guild, 30, of Wake Forest was reported missing by her mother, deputies said.

Guild’s mother reported her missing on Thursday. That led to a search of My Guy Auto Shop, which is owned by Hines, deputies said.

The search then led to a home Hines rented out back in a wooded area off Gilcrest Farm Road. Guild’s body was found inside that home, deputies said.

Guild worked for Hines at My Guy Auto Shop until this past week.

Customers said Hines has owned that body shop for about four years. Guild had worked in the office there for most of that time. Then abruptly earlier this week, customers said Hines told them he had to let her go.

Deputies said Ryan Christopher Curtis was already arrested in connection with the investigation. He was charged with resist delay and obstruct.

Curtis is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Hines was wanted on a first-degree murder charge.