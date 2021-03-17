Man wanted for repeatedly shooting donkey named ‘Cowboy,’ Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man is wanted on felony animal cruelty charges after he repeatedly shot a donkey named “Cowboy,” leaving it for dead, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Cowboy” (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Nicholas “Nick” Blalock, 33, formerly of Clayton faces a charge of felony animal cruelty in relation to the late-February shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Blalock left the animal for dead in the Apex area.

Blalock is also charged with communicating threats to Cowboy’s owner.

Cowboy was discovered by its owner and immediately transported to N.C. State Veterinary Hospital where it received lifesaving medical care.

Cowboy is now recovering.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating Blalock.

Richard Nicholas “Nick” Blalock

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is currently partnering with other agencies, including the US Marshals, to locate Mr. Blalock and bring him safely into custody,” says Lieutenant Sara Pack. “The public is encouraged to stay alert and report any sightings or information regarding Mr. Blalock’s whereabouts to authorities. We do not recommend approaching Mr. Blalock or attempting to confront him as he may be armed.”

He is described as stading 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen driving a white Chevy or GMC style pickup truck, possibly an early 2000s model.

His last known location was in Wake County near RDU Airport, but he is also known to frequent areas in Chatham, Wake, and Robeson counties and maybe sleeping in his vehicle and/or visiting acquaintances.

Anyone with information regarding the case, including the potential whereabouts of Blalock, is encouraged to call 911 in their area or the Chatham County non-emergency line at 919-542-2911 to speak with an Animal Resource Officer.