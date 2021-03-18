Man wanted for repeatedly shooting donkey named ‘Cowboy’ is now in custody

“Cowboy” (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man wanted for repeatedly shooting a donkey and leaving it for dead is now in custody, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying Nicholas “Nick” Blalock was wanted in connection with the shooting of a donkey named “Cowboy.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday he is now being held at the detention center.

Richard Nicholas “Nick” Blalock

“Thank you to everyone who liked, shared, or commented with words of support. We are especially grateful to everyone who assisted the investigation by calling in tips regarding his location,” the sheriff’s office said. “Cowboy is still recovering, and his family extends their sincerest gratitude for your efforts!”

Blalock faces a charge of felony animal cruelty in relation to the late-February shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Blalock left the animal for dead in the Apex area.

Blalock is also charged with communicating threats to Cowboy’s owner.

Cowboy was discovered by its owner and immediately transported to N.C. State Veterinary Hospital where it received life-saving medical care.