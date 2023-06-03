WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes after he ran from them and led them on a chase.

On Thursday, a deputy said he was patrolling the South Weldon area when he tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

He said the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The deputy said he pursued the vehicle for several miles until the driver stopped on Ransom Circle in Weldon.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other deputies and Sheriff Tyree Davis said they came to assist and found the driver hiding in the woods near Elm Street and Country Club Road.

They identified the driver as 30-year-old Tevonshe Jamarri Brown, of Graham.

Deputies said he had outstanding warrants in Alamance County for felony sex offense, possession of a firearm by felon, going armed to the terror of the public and kidnapping.

Brown was charged with flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and a window tint violation.

He was given a $218,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 26.