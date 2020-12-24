Man wanted for shooting at Hoke County deputy arrested

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was wanted for shooting at a Hoke County deputy has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Cortevin Jaquan Shaw, 29, was arrested Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. on charges of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, malicious assault in secret and resisting a public officer.

The incident happened Sunday while a deputy was attempting to serve arrest warrants on Shaw.

Shaw jumped from his vehicle and ran from Hoke County deputies. When deputies found Shaw, he fired several shots towards one of the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy returned fire but there were no injuries.

Shaw ran from the area, deputies said.

Shaw remains behind bars on a $2,154,000.00 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation.