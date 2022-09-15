DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they’re looking for a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur has outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave.

(City of Dunn Police Department)

McArthur was last seen driving a silver 2014 Dodge Charger with NC Registration plate “AVH,” according to a release.

If you see him, police ask that you do not approach and immediately call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. M. Dean at 910-893-9111 or the Dunn Crime Stoppers line at 910-892-2222, if they wish to remain anonymous.