ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield man who was wanted in two January armed robberies at Roanoke Rapids-area stores has been arrested in connection to a third.

Mahki Khalil Bynum, 21, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 18 armed robbery of a Family Dollar at 5893 N.C. 48, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bynum was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $986,000 bond. He has various court dates pending in the county.

Bynum was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for a felony probation violation. He was on probation for larceny of a firearm, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Halifax County Sheriff’s investigators worked with Roanoke Rapids, Enfield, and Gaston police where similar robberies had happened.

Of the other armed robberies Bynum is wanted in, they happened at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street in Roanoke Rapids on Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 at the Family Dollar in the South Rosemary area of Roanoke Rapids.