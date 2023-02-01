ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man wanted for armed robberies at two stores in January.

Police investigators have charged 21-year-old Mahkhi Bynum with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The first count is in reference to an armed robbery that happened Jan. 22 at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street, police said. The second count is in reference to a Saturday armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in the South Rosemary area of Roanoke Rapids.

Investigators with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department have been working closely with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office to resolve the multi-jurisdictional incidents, police said.

Anyone with any information on the location of Bynum is urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.