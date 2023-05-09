SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man wanted in seven counties has been arrested, authorities say.

Sanford police say they found Jose Antonio Reyes Serra, 48, on Monday night at the Baymont Inn in Sanford.

Serra was wanted for failing to appear in court to face felony theft charges.

Police say he had cocaine with him, and charged him with resist, obstruct and delay; felony possession of cocaine, and felony speeding to elude arrest earlier Monday.

Serra was taken before a Lee County magistrate and was served with the in-county and out-of-county warrants as follows: