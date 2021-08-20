Man wanted in connection with Virginia murder captured in Granville County

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach this week.

Police said the homicide happened in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court at Baker Woods Apartments on Tuesday night. Marquis Lamont Alston, 28, sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said they were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Two days after the shooting, on Thursday, Virginia Beach police said 32-year-old Jamel Isaiah Thorogood of Virginia Beach had been arrested without incident in Oxford, North Carolina, with the help of the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamel Isaiah Thorogood

Police said the shooting was domestic and the victim and suspect knew each other. They believe Thorogood “gained access” to the residence and fatally shot Alston. He then fled the scene and was at large until he was apprehended Thursday.

Thorogood is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held by the Granville County Sheriffs Office, awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side went back to the scene Wednesday, one day after the shooting.

Late in the afternoon Wednesday, officers returned to the apartment complex, but wouldn’t say what they were doing or what they were looking for. One officer on scene later told 10 On Your Side that police were helping residents move from their apartments. It’s unclear which unit or units those people were living in.

A big “508” is on the far left side of the complex and upstairs on Unit 203, you can see the dustings for fingerprints.

It didn’t take long for grief-stricken family members to show up at the Baker Woods Apartments Tuesday night. 10 On Your Side also was at the scene Tuesday night and heard yelling and screaming as officers continued to investigate.

10 On Your Side learned the woman who lives in the apartment is the mother of the suspect’s child. Her boyfriend was visiting the apartment and is the man who died.

One woman who spoke with 10 On Your Side did not want to be identified but has direct knowledge of the situation.

“The baby-daddy come into the apartment and killed that young lady’s boyfriend and then he took off running. They have not caught him yet,” said the woman.

Another neighbor says she saw who police believe was Thorogood run across Baker Road.

“As I was driving up the road, a guy run right in front of me … He had dreads, no shorts, grey shorts … All I know the baby daddy and the dad had a lot of beef,” the neighbor said.

Both of the neighbors said there was bad blood between the suspect and the boyfriend,

“Before that, there was a lot of fighting, I’ve seen the police there four times myself. I don’t know what the situation was other than the fighting, a lot,” one of the neighbors said.