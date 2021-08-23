Man wanted in daytime armed robbery of Rocky Mount grocery store

Rocky Mount Food Lion armed robbery suspect.

The suspect in an Aug. 21, 2021 armed robbery of a Food Lion in Rocky Mount.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a grocery store in Rocky Mount at gunpoint just before noon Saturday, a news release said.

Rocky Mount police responded to the Food Lion located at 802 Harbour West Dr. around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. The clerk told officers that a man walked into the store, approached the customer service area, brandished a gun, and demanded money, the release said.

The suspect then ran. He was described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 190 or 200 pounds.

Police asked for anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

